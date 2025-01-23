Marching For Life In The Nation’s Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – Pro lifers from our region and across the nation will gather tomorrow for the annual March for Life Rally in Washington, DC. The march is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. The 2025 theme is “Life: Why We March.” The theme is to encourage pro-life advocates to renew their energy during the next phase of the battle for life by reflecting on the basics of the pro-life cause – that “every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection.” The rally will begin at noon on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and then participants will march to Capitol Hill.