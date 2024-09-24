Marching For Life In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The fourth-annual PA March for Life in Harrisburg was held Monday uniting pro-life Pennsylvanians from all corners of the state in a powerful public display of support for protecting the human dignity of every life – including pre-born babies. PA Family Institute hosts the PA March for Life in partnership with the national March for Life. PFI President Michael Geer says the battle for life is not only for today, but everyday as we battle to protect unborn children and their moms. Pro-abortion leaders in Harrisburg are working hard to make the Keystone State an abortion haven and unfriendly to expectant mothers, while pro-lifers are extending a helpful hand to mothers, babies, and families to build a welcome culture of life. Geer was joined by pro life state lawmakers, a variety of clergy, pro life leaders from PA and across the nation, and attendees from all over PA.