Mandatory Water Conservation For Lancaster

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster has issued a mandatory water conservation notice to all city water customers. Water use can be for essential needs only. They say due to the conditions on the Susquehanna River, there is debris coming into the plant and clogging the equipment. This is not allowing the Susquehanna Treatment Plant to treat as much water as the distribution system is demanding. This has dropped levels in their large reservoir. City personnel are working as quickly as possible to get everything running normal so they can meet the demand for all water customers. They are asking all water customers to conserve water. The mandatory water conservation takes place over the current voluntary water conservation that is in place until further notice. The City will send out another message when things are back to normal and the mandatory water conservation notice is lifted.