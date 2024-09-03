Man Arrested With Weapons Of Mass Destruction

ADAMS COUNTY – Authorities in Adams County arrested a York County man possessing weapons of mass destruction. Yesterday around 9:30 a.m., a resident of the 300 block of Smith Road in Straban Township, Adams County, contacted police after they saw a man exhibiting strange behavior and was seen carrying an AR rifle and a pistol with a shotgun bandolier. The caller knew the man as “Jake,” and was told previously that he indicated he was a felon. When police arrived, 36-year-old Jacob Dittenhafer of Loganville fled on foot, but was later taken into custody by troopers. Police later found two pipe bombs. Police say there is no danger to the public. PSP Gettysburg is still investigating.