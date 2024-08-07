Making More People Able Under Able Program

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has introduced three bills that expand access to the ABLE program, which allows people with disabilities to save money without risking access to federal assistance programs. The package will expand ABLE by increasing awareness of the program’s benefits and make it easier for people with disabilities receive ABLE benefits while remaining in the workforce. Only a fraction of the eight million Americans with disabilities who are ABLE-eligible have opened an account. The ABLE Awareness Act will require federal and state agencies to inform people about the program, its eligibility requirements, and point them towards resources to help them open an account. The ABLE Employment Flexibility Act would allow employers to contribute to an employee’s ABLE account in lieu of a 401k account so that employees with disabilities can safely save for retirement without fear of losing the federal benefits. The third, the ABLE Direct Deposit Act, would affirm that direct deposits from employers or government programs can be made to ABLE accounts.