Making A Permanent Office Of Child Advocate

HARRISBURG – House Bill 2175 was approved by the PA House. The bill would create a permanent Office of Child Advocate in PA to combat child abuse and child exploitation. Initially created through an executive order by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019 over concerns related to complaints of abuse of children in congregate care facilities, the primary role of the Office of Child Advocate is to prevent child abuse and neglect. Because it was established by executive order, the office remains in peril of being dissolved by future administrations. The bill would codify the Office of Child Advocate as a permanent agency. Thirty-four other states have created permanent offices. The bill now moves to the PA Senate.