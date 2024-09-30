Local Utility Helping Restore Power In The South

ALLENTOWN – PPL Electric Utilities has sent 60 of their lineworkers, along with 80 contractor lineworkers to Georgia to help Georgia Power to conduct restoration efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. The crews, which also include drone assessment and management resources, arrived over the weekend. While helping to restore power in the devastated areas from Helene, PPL evaluated local customer needs and don’t anticipate any major outages in our region. But they are staffed and prepared to respond across our local territory if conditions change.