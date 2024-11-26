Local Lawmakers Awarded By PA NFIB

HARRISBURG – The National Federation of Independent Business, PA’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced 10 PA lawmakers received their Guardian of Small Business Award. The award is the most prestigious award that NFIB presents to legislators for their efforts to support small businesses. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill is a recipient of the 2024 award as she earned a 100% voting record in support of policies that promote small business growth, job creation, and community development. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, an opportunity for Main Street shops and restaurants to shine. What began in 2010 as a way to support local businesses that were recovering from the Great Recession, has become one of the most robust shopping days of the year. Other local lawmakers who won the Guardian of Small Business Award include York County lawmakers, Reps. Joe D’Orsie and Mike Jones.