Legislation Would Prevent Criminalization Of Homelessness

HARRISBURG – A proposal will be introduced by several Democrat PA state senators aimed at preventing the criminalization of homelessness in PA. Their legislation will seek to guarantee the right to be outside, to incentivize inclusive public space management, and to support local governments in the production of sufficient, appropriate low-barrier housing to accommodate people experiencing homelessness. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for their bill. Some PA House members have also announced their plans to introduce companion legislation.