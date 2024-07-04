Legislation Improving State’s Dog Law Heads To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A bill that would update PA’s dog law to extend license fee exemptions to service dogs integral to first responders and address challenges faced by dog boarding kennels has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 82 prioritizes the contributions of service dogs in various public safety roles, their roles in enhancing sensory capabilities, and supporting the mission success of our emergency response teams. Under the bill, license fee exemptions would be extended to service dogs working for fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and rescue services. Current law only provides exemptions to municipal and state police departments. The measure also provides significant relief for dog kennel owners operating along the state border that board dogs from out-of-state residents. The bill heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.