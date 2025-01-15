Lebanon Area Woman Charged With Child Endangerment

LEBANON COUNTY – Police in Lebanon County have charged a woman with endangering the welfare of a child. On January 11 around 9:55 p.m., Lebanon County Regional Police were dispatched to 680 East Kercher Avenue for an 11-year-old boy that was restrained with handcuffs. An investigation revealed the juvenile’s mother, 33-year-old Chazzity Candelario, had restrained the boy to an oil tank in the basement using handcuffs. Candelario was arrested and also charged with false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.