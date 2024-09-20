LCCTC Campuses Closed Today After Yesterday’s Lockdown

WILLOW STREET – All campuses of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center are closed today after yesterday’s lockdown. Just before 9:30 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Willow Street campus. Officers arrived and the school was immediately put into lockdown. A search of the building was conducted and authorities confirmed no active threat. Students were accounted for and transported to the Willow Street Mennonite Church where they were released to their parents. Police report the incident was prompted by a very general vague threat that has been circulating on social media sites for the last several weeks. It was also determined the initial call was generated outside the school by a relative of a student. Police do not believe there was any malicious intent by the caller, just a general concern for the well being of the students at the school.