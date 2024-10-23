Lawmakers Want To Stop the Harm To Minors

HARRISBURG – A group of state lawmakers gathered in Harrisburg to join with the national organization Do No Harm and PA Family Institute to discuss PA’s landscape on so-called “gender-affirming care” to minors, including a new Stop the Harm database on children’s hospitals that exposes the number of children receiving various harmful drugs and procedures. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says no taxpayer dollars should be used for this practice. Beth Serio with Do No Harm talked about some of the data found regarding PA. StopTheHarmDatabase.com is a first-of-its-kind resource that exposes the worst-offending children’s hospitals offering so-called “gender-affirming care” to minors. Do No Harm profiled children’s hospitals in states still allowing “sex change” treatments on minors, examining their advertised services to determine which medical interventions they provide. PA Family Institute has a series of Right-To-Know requests that reveal taxpayer dollars being spent on subjecting children to harmful “sex reassignment” drugs and procedures.