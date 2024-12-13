Lawmaker Reacts To NTSB Report On Berks County Explosion

READING – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank issued a statement in response to the National Transportation Safety Board’s hearing on the investigation into the cause of the R.M. Palmer natural gas explosion that occurred on March 24, 2023. She said, “The R.M. Palmer explosion was a tragic event for West Reading and the entire Berks County community. The National Transportation Safety Board has conducted a thorough and meticulous investigation, which will help us fully understand what went wrong and how to prevent similar incidents in the future. For now, my main takeaway is the critical importance of recognizing the dangers of natural gas and erring on the side of caution whenever a leak is suspected.” Schwank added that she will await the NTSB’s complete written report, along with the PUC’s findings, and use the gathered information to make any changes that may be necessary at the state level to improve safety.