Latest PA Abortion Stats Show Increase

HARRISBURG – The number of abortions rose in the Keystone State during the year 2023, according to figures released by the PA Department of Health. PA Pro Life Federation Executive Director, Maria Gallagher called that increase “particularly disturbing.” She added we need to invest more in services that empower pregnant women to make life-affirming decisions for themselves and their families. Statistics show 35,412 abortions took place in PA in 2023, an increase of 574 over the 2022 total. The upsurge appears to be driven by the ever-rising number of chemical abortions, which now outnumber surgical abortions. The Department of Health states that 524 reports of complications from abortions were recorded in 2023, an increase of nearly 12% over the previous year’s totals. Gallagher questioned, “Why are so many complications being reported? This is a public health problem that deserves immediate attention from Health Department officials.” The number of abortions in PA would be much higher were it not for the state’s many pregnancy resource centers, which offer everything from diapers to day care referrals, and from mentoring to maternity clothes to pregnant women in need.