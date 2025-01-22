Latest On Investigating Fraudulent PA Voter Registrations

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that the PA Attorney General’s Office will take over the investigation into the hundreds of alleged fraudulent voter registrations delivered to the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office in October 2024, just prior to the voter registration deadline for the November general election. The District Attorney’s Office discussed the status of the investigation with representatives from the Attorney General’s Office and other counties with similar investigations in mid-November. During that meeting it became clear that the investigation spanned several counties. In January, the Attorney General’s Office informed the D.A.’s Office that they would take the lead on the multi-county investigation. Adams commended the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office for their work in discovering the suspected fraud. Detectives reviewed 1,203 applications from the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office. Of those applications, 367 were verified, 383 were found to contain fraud, and 453 were unable to be verified and are therefore suspected to be fraudulent. Election workers noticed irregularities while preparing to process the applications and immediately notified the District Attorney’s Office. Indicators of fraud included incorrect or non-existent addresses, false personal identification information, as well as false names and incorrect social security information.