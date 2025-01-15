Lancaster Teen Charged In 2024 Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster teen has been charged in connection to a 2024 crash that claimed a life. The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with homicide by vehicle and three summary traffic offenses. The crash happened at the intersection of Main and New Streets in East Petersburg, just before 2 p.m. on April 7, 2024. 74-year-old Malcolm Parker died of injuries sustained in the crash two weeks later. Parker, who was traveling east on New Street, approached the intersection and attempted to turn northbound onto Main Street when the juvenile struck his vehicle on the passenger side. Though investigators determined that Parker failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection, two eyewitnesses told police that the juvenile was speeding north along Main Street prior to the collision. The juvenile also admitted to speeding prior to the crash. An examination of the juvenile’s airbag module showed that he was traveling 75.8 mph in a 25-mph zone mere seconds before the impact.