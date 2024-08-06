Lancaster Stabbing Under Investigation

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing. Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of N. Prince Street. They identified an adult male victim with a stab wound to his abdomen area. The victim told police that the incident occurred in an alleyway in the northeast of the city, but officers have not been able to locate the crime scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.