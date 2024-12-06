Lancaster County Woman Sentenced In Grandmother’s Death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County woman was sentenced to five years of probation, the first six months of which will be served in Lancaster County Prison, after pleading guilty, but mentally ill for killing her grandmother. A judge sentenced 25-year-old Shasta Sigman of West Boehms Road in Pequea Township. Once paroled, Sigman will serve probation at a mental health treatment facility in Armstrong County. Sigman shoved her 82-year-old grandmother, causing her to fall and strike her head against the wall at a residence in the 100 block of Sigman Road in Providence Township in August 2023. The victim was taken to Lancaster General where she died. The death was ruled a homicide. A witness said Sigman never tried to assist the victim, instead sitting down and saying “she’ll be OK.”