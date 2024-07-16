Lancaster County Senior Centers Offering Extended Hours

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Office of Aging has extended Senior Center hours through Wednesday to provide Lancaster County older adults a location to cool down during the extreme hot weather. Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community and senior centers, schools, churches, and malls during high heat index days to reduce the risk of heat related illness. We have a listing of the Lancaster County Senior Centers and their extended hours below.