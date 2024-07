Lancaster County Roadside Stand Theft Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a theft which occurred at a roadside stand on July 23th. A suspect was involved in breaking into a money box and removing the contents. The male had a crowbar and forcefully pried the money box open. He was operating a Chevrolet Spark or Sonic. Police have released photos of the suspect and his vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police by calling 717-291-4676.