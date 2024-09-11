Lancaster County Officer-Involved Shooting Justified

LANCASTER – An investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has found that an officer-involved shooting was justified. The incident happened August 27th at the Penn Town Shopping Center in Penn Township, where a fleeing and armed suspect was shot by an officer responding to a burglary in progress call. Charges were filed against the suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Rivera, who remains under guard at an area hospital. Rivera faces robbery, rape, and other charges after sexually assaulting two female employees of the Calm Spa in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road. Rivera, who fled from police, was told to stop by officers. Police observed Rivera reach under his t-shirt and produce a weapon. As a result, they reasonably believed that the use of force was necessary. The events were captured on body worn cameras and mobile video recording from the police cruiser.