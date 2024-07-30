Lancaster County Motorcyclist Arrested With Pit Bull On Lap

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police arrested and charged a Lancaster County man after he was caught with large pit bull on his lap while riding a motorcycle. Troopers with PSP Lancaster stopped 28-year-old Devin Yake of Conestoga on June 23 around 12:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Willow Valley Drive in West Lampeter Township. He had multiple violations including careless driving, failing to use turn signals, driving too fast for conditions, failing to stop for a stop sign, and displaying no registration plate. Police also found Yake had active warrants for his arrest through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing and eluding police. He was also found to be under the influence of drugs and possessed methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Yake was taken to Lancaster County Prison. Police returned the pit bull to Yake’s address where it was released to a responsible party.