Lancaster County Man Accused Of Financial Exploitation

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is accused of financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person along with theft by deception, access device fraud, and other charges. After a months-long investigation, police alleged that from October 6, 2022 to August 5, 2024, 58-year-old Christopher Zweifel of East Earl stole over $124,000 of the victim’s money for personal expenses and expenditures. This allegedly included over $30,000 for a new car, purchased with the victim’s money, but titled in only in Zweifel’s name. Zweifel is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial on unrelated charges.