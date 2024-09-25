Lancaster County Landlord Faces Sexual Assault Charges

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County landlord is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault against a tenant. Police say they have been investigating 76-year-old C. Michael Rohrbach since June 2024. They say Rohrbach was acting in the capacity of a landlord/property manager during the reported assault and the victim was a tenant of Rohrbach’s at the time. Rohrbach turned himself in and was arraigned on September 23. Police say they also received information that Rohrbach may have sexually assaulted other tenants. Anyone with additional information on this case or the conduct of Rohrbach is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Jared Snader at 717-719-4586 or Snaderj@lancasterpolice.com.