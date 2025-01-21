Lancaster County Hit & Run Investigation

COLUMBIA – Authorities in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in searching for two people involved in a hit and run. On Sunday evening, January 19 at approximately 6:58 p.m., a Mitsubishi Outlander, possibly gray or silver in color, crashed into the left porch pillar of the medical building at ASC Engineered Solutions, located at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Malleable Road in Columbia. The vehicle, traveling eastbound on Lancaster Avenue, was moving at an excessive speed for the snowy road conditions. In an attempt to avoid a vehicle ahead, the driver lost control, striking the porch before fleeing the scene. Authorities are seeking two individuals, described as black males with dreadlocks, for questioning in connection with this incident. Police released surveillance photos of the scene which can be seen below. If you have any information, please contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip on their Crimewatch page.