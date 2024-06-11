Lancaster County Farm Visit Promotes Agriculture Innovation Program

HOLTWOOD – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Cedar Meadow Farm, a regenerative farm in Holtwood, Lancaster County that produces hemp and mixed vegetables, to highlight how his 2024-25 budget proposal would support innovative agriculture advancements happening across the state and bolster the $132 billion agriculture industry that supports over 600,000 jobs in PA. House Bill 2310 establishes and funds the Agriculture Innovation and Conservation Program to support new solutions to complex agricultural and environmental challenges. The program would enable the PA Department of Agriculture to offer grants to farmers and other agriculture businesses to implement new agriculture technologies, conservation, and renewable energy innovations like those at Cedar Meadow Farm to expand their potential to generate profits, enrich soil and water resources, and produce energy on the farm.