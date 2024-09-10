Lancaster County Crash Claims Harrisburg Woman

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities continue to investigate a fatal Lancaster County crash. Police, Fire, and EMS were called Sunday night around 11:30 to Route 283 West, just West of Route 741 for reports of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a tractor trailer. Upon arrival, officers located a BMW X5 that had been traveling west on Route 283. The SUV had struck the back of a westbound tractor trailer. As a result of the crash, the passenger side of the BMW was impacted. A front passenger in the SUV, a 33-year-old female from Harrisburg, was ejected into the eastbound lanes of 283, sustaining fatal injuries. The operator of the BMW sustained minor injuries. The tractor trailer operator was not hurt. No identities have been released. East and westbound lanes of Route 283 was closed for approximately 6 hours for investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police Ofc. Weaver or Sgt. Sandman at 717-898-3103.