Lancaster County Commissioner Seeks PA Senate Seat

LANCASTER COUNTY – Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons has announced his intent to run for the PA Senate seat in the 36th District now held by Sen. Ryan Aument, who will be leaving his post in the state Senate to become State Director for Sen.-Elect David McCormick. Parsons says he looks forward to sharing his vision for PA with voters in the 36th District. Through his leadership at the county level, Lancaster has become a model in the state. Parsons added that he has a record of “real conservative results” for the people of Lancaster County and “together we can deliver those same results in Harrisburg.” Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker has endorsed Parsons for the Senate seat by saying Parsons is “a thoughtful and results driven conservative leader” and “knows what it takes to be effective in Harrisburg.”