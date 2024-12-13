Lancaster Child Death Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman charged with her 3-month-old baby’s death while using cocaine will have her case go to county court after waiving her preliminary hearing. 32-year-old Luz Saez is charged with endangering the welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter. Police responded to Saez’s home in the 500 block of S. Lime Street on Aug. 30 after a report of a deceased infant. An autopsy determined the child died of complications of asphyxia due to co-sleeping with Saez. A search of the home uncovered suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe. Saez told police she had been awake for two days straight and had used cocaine the previous afternoon, something she did in order to “stay awake” to care for her children. The charges state that Saez’s drug use and her act of co-sleeping with the child played a role in the death. Saez was denied bail due to concerns for her surviving children’s safety and the nature of the charges and remains in Lancaster County Prison.