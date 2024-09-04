Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Stats From PSP

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police have released the results of their annual Labor Day Weekend enforcement initiative. During the four-day period from August 30 to September 2, PSP investigated 580 crashes that resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of those crashes, three of which were fatal. Troopers arrested 514 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,865 citations, including 7,069 for speeding, 889 for failing to wear a seatbelt, and 121 for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.