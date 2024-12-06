Keeping Older Drivers Safe In PA

MECHANICSBURG – With drivers age 65 and older on the rise in PA, state officials visited Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg to highlight the unique challenges faced by older drivers during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Advice ranged from knowledge of current and less emphasized laws to recognizing signs that it may be time to give up driving. One program discussed was CarFit, a program to help older drivers find out how well they currently “fit” their personal vehicle. Older drivers can get a break on insurance rates by taking a PennDOT approved mature driver class. A list of approved mature driver courses available can be found online on PennDOT’s Mature Driver Improvement Courses page. Older drivers and their loved ones are also encouraged to review PennDOT’s Seniors Driving Safely publication series, which can be downloaded for free from the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.