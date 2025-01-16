Keeping American Flags American

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. David Zimmerman plans to reintroduce legislation to require that U.S. flags displayed on public buildings or grounds in the Commonwealth be manufactured in the U.S. Flying our nation’s flag from schools and government buildings is an important reflection of our patriotism and pride as Americans. The symbol of our nation used in these displays should therefore be American itself, made by American workers, here in the United States. The Republican lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.