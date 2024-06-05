Juveniles Charged In Releasing Bulls In New Holland

NEW HOLLAND – Six juveniles are facing charges after releasing bulls from the New Holland Sales Stables. On May 20, around 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Franklin Street in New Holland. The caller reported that there were about 50 bulls running loose after being let out of the stables. Police found bulls on the railroad tracks behind the New Holland Apartments as well in the 1st block of S. Custer Avenue. Employees from the stables were notified and with their help along with members of the community, all the bulls were returned to their holding pens. Surveillance video was reviewed along with multiple people being interviewed. It was determined that the juveniles had released the bulls. The charges were filed with Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.