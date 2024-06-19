Juneteenth Holiday Held Today

LANCASTER – Today is the Juneteenth holiday. The holiday is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The day was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Due to the holiday, federal, state, and most local government offices will be closed, banking institutions have the day off, and there will be no home mail delivery today from the U.S. Postal Service.