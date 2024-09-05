Judgment Against Area Home Care Agency

LEBANON – The U.S. Department of Labor obtained a summary judgment in federal court in its effort to recover more than $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages for 193 employees of a PA home care agency and its owner, which failed to pay workers required minimum and overtime wages. The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of PA entered a judgment requiring WiCare Home Care Agency LLC in Lebanon and its owner to pay $529,770 in back wages plus an equal amount in liquidated damages. The action follows an investigation that found WiCare did not pay the required overtime rate for hours over 40 in a workweek. The division also determined the agency did not pay some employees for all hours worked, and paid some employees less than $7.25 per hour, the current federal minimum wage. Investigators also learned WiCare failed to maintain accurate time records. WiCare provides in-home care services to residents in our area, including Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuykill and York Counties.