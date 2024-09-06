Issues Impacting Maryland Families Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features the President of the Maryland Family Institute discussing issues impacting families in that state. Jeffrey Trimbath says one big issue is that of Question 1 coming before Maryland voters in November which codifies reproductive freedom in the state’s constitution. Trimbath also talks about concerns facing the Maryland budget. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”