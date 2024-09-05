IRS Direct File Coming To Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Officials in Maryland say the state is participating in the IRS’s Direct File program. Direct File is a new free service from the IRS allowing eligible taxpayers to prepare and file their tax return online. Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman made the announcement saying while the eligibility qualifications have not yet been finalized, an estimated 700,000 state residents could qualify. The IRS experimented with the free electronic tax filing return system this year. In May, it announced it would make the system permanent. The IRS has asked states to help taxpayers file their returns through the program in 2025.