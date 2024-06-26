Ireland Trade Commission Bill Approved By PA Senate

HARRISBURG – Legislation to establish an Ireland Trade Commission in Pennsylvania passed by the Senate yesterday, according to co-chair of the American Irish State Legislators Caucus and sponsor of the bill, Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37) . Senate Bill 1121 would create the Ireland Trade Commission to focus on strengthening educational, economic, governmental and personal links between Pennsylvania and Ireland. With approximately 16% of Pennsylvanians of Irish descent, the commission aims to honor the shared heritage and positive relationship. “This bill will strengthen the thriving relationship between Pennsylvania and Ireland,” Robinson said. “Members appointed by the governor, bipartisan legislative leadership and business leaders with a vested interest in Ireland will drive this initiative. The commission will annually present its findings and recommendations to the governor and legislature without the use of public funds. It’s a lucky day for our commonwealth.” The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.