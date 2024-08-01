Investigation At A Dauphin County Pool

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating the discovery of two unresponsive juveniles. Around 5:30 p.m. on July 31st, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Brookridge Terrace at the Whisper Woods pool where they found the two individuals. Emergency life saving medical aid was provided initially by responding officers assisted by members of the Progress Fire Company and the Susquehanna Township EMS Unit. Both patients were subsequently transported to local hospitals for further treatment. A criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the event is currently underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Sgt. Lee Tarasi at 717-652-8265 or by email at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.