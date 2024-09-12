Invasive Pest Arrives In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture has warned that the box tree moth, a highly destructive, invasive insect new to North America, was recently discovered for the first time in PA in two cemeteries in Erie County. The Department issued a quarantine that requires plant merchants in Erie County to ensure that boxwoods sold in the county stay in the county, unless the business has a compliance agreement with the PA Agriculture Department. The insect feeds on and destroys boxwoods. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said it threatens livelihoods in our nursery and landscape industry, as well as parks and gardens. Early detection is key to preventing significant damage and loss. Information on how to identify, treat the insect, and safely remove and destroy infested materials can be found at the website: agriculture.pa.gov. Homeowners can contact your local PSU Extension office for treatment information. If you suspect the insect on your boxwoods, please report it to badbug@pa.gov or calling 1-888-253-7189.