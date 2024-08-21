Interest Free Loans For Some Lancaster County Students

LANCASTER – Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning recently awarded interest-free loans to 362 Lancaster County students to offset the cost of their post-secondary education for the 2024-2025 school year. Of the 362 loans, 355 of them are given at $1900 each for a full academic year and seven loans at $950 each for students attending one semester only were awarded to applicants who demonstrated financial need. The interest free loans will be applied to tuition expenses at 111 colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1961, the non-profit has provide more than $19 million in interest free loans to Lancaster County students. The loans were made possible by community donations and repayments from previous loan recipients. You can find out more at their website at lancdollars.org.