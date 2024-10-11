Instructing PA Children About The Holocaust

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee approved a bill requiring PA schools to teach students about the Holocaust. Senate Bill 1100 would require PA schools to teach students about the Holocaust, genocide, and human rights violations. Schools also would have to post texts and course information online. The bill would direct the State Board of Education to conduct a study analyzing the number of schools currently offering instruction about the Holocaust and the curriculum they use. It then directs the State Board of Education to adopt a regulation requiring schools to offer the instruction. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.