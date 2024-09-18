Innovation Grants For PA Agriculture

STATE COLLEGE – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Penn State’s Dairy Research and Teaching Complex for a ceremonial bill signing to highlight investments in agricultural innovation secured in the budget – including the first-of-its-kind in the nation $10 million Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to help support new solutions and technologies to build the future of agriculture in PA. The program will be administered by the PA Department of Agriculture to offer grants to farmers and other agriculture businesses to implement new agricultural technologies, conservation, and renewable energy innovations – expanding their potential to generate profits, enrich soil and water resources, and produce energy on the farm. Detailed grant guidelines and application procedures will be published at the website: agriculture.pa.gov on September 28, 2024. Applications will open on September 30 until November 26, 2024.