Independent Presidential Candidate Loses PA Ballot Access

HARRISBURG (AP) – Independent presidential candidate Cornel West has lost a legal challenge in his bid to get on the ballot in the battleground state of PA. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer sided with the Secretary of State’s office under Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro to reject West’s candidacy paperwork. The Secretary of State’s office says West’s campaign lacked affidavits for 14 of West’s 19 presidential electors. The court case is among a raft of partisan legal maneuvering around third-party candidates, as backers of Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris aim to derail third-party candidates who might siphon away support.