Increasing Availability Of Sign Language Interpreters

HARRISBURG – A measure to modernize and expand access to sign language interpreters has been approved by both the PA Senate and House. Senate Bill 1274 updates state law to better serve the growing needs of PA’s deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing communities. The original law was enacted in 2004 and designed to supplement provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which did not specify interpreter qualifications. The bill creates new pathways for certification, addressing outdated standards and streamlining the criteria for interpreter registration. The bill’s key provisions include recognizing additional certification programs, allowing alternative qualifications to a traditional bachelor’s degree, and resolving inconsistencies in the existing certification process, making it easier for interpreters and service providers to navigate. The bill now heads to the governor for his signature.