Impaired Driving Campaign For Labor Day Holiday

HARRISBURG – With the Labor Day holiday weekend upon us, PA State Police, PennDOT, and other safety partners are urging motorists to celebrate responsibly. PSP Communications Director, Lt. Adam Reed says law enforcement will be out in force during the period. This year, PSP and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of the National Crackdown on Impaired Driving enforcement and education campaign running through September 2. The effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of nearly $6 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement. If your celebration this weekend includes alcohol, choose a designated driver, use a ride-share service or public transportation, but never choose to drive impaired.