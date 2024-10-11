Huckabee Encouraging The Christian Vote Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features former governor of Arkansas and Baptist minister, Mike Huckabee as he spoke at the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington, DC. Huckabee says the November election will have a major impact on the nation and Christians need to get out and cast their vote. Hear more from Mike Huckabee on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”