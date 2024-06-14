Honoring PA Women Veterans During Women Veterans Day

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs recognized PA’s women veterans in celebration of Women Veterans Day. They honored 17 women from across PA for their brave service. The governor said there are nearly 71,000 women veterans in PA who have answered the call to serve their country. All Pennsylvanians owe a debt of gratitude to the veterans who have served our Commonwealth and fought for our freedoms. Two of the 17 honorees were from Lancaster County. They were Jessica Purdy and Maria Rodriguez, who served in the U.S. Army. Other area honorees included Paula Crawford-Gamble from Berks County, who served in the U.S. Navy; Nicole Reigelman, who served in the PA Air National Guard from Cumberland County; and Linda Lehman, who served in the U.S. Army from Dauphin County.