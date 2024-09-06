Hiring At Lancaster County PennDOT Office

HARRISBURG – PennDOT will host a hiring event for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator, CDL Operator Trainee, and diesel equipment mechanic positions that the department offers in Lancaster County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at the Lancaster County Maintenance Office located at 2105 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card. For more information, you can call 717-299-7621.